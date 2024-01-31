‘Unbelievable’: Ally McCoist genuinely can’t believe how good 20-y/o LFC wizard has been vs Chelsea

Ally McCoist was left in a state of awe as Conor Bradley was replaced after the hour mark during Liverpool’s meeting with Chelsea.

The Northern Irishman had been utterly outstanding throughout proceedings, playing a direct role in every single goal scored against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“Maybe Klopp is trying to save Bradley’s legs for Arsenal at the weekend!” the 61-year-old spoke on TNT Sports (via BBC Sports). “He will be bursting inside, and so he should be. What an unbelievable 65 minutes from the young man.”

Another three points secured here at Anfield would see the hosts open up a five-point lead to Manchester City (game in hand) following their 3-1 win over Burnley.

READ MORE: Wow: Liverpool fans won’t believe mad numbers produced by 44-touch dynamo vs Chelsea

READ MORE: Liverpool already targeting fresh behind the scenes appointment; worked for Reds before

Watch out Trent Alexander-Arnold!

We say it with tongue-in-cheek, but Conor Bradley won’t have harmed his chances of a start at Arsenal with this performance.

It’s incredibly hard to justify leaving out Trent Alexander-Arnold – he’s a generational talent after all – but how do you make the case for benching the 20-year-old?

What a headache for Jurgen Klopp to have ahead of our trip to the Emirates! It’s a wonderful headache, mind, but still quite the conundrum for our German tactician.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!