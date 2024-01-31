Liverpool’s next manager set to be handed major summer window boost – The Athletic

It’s all change at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp set to be joined by his assistants and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke in departing the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The good news for the next head coach taking over the reins at the AXA training centre is that they’ll have more than just a hungry, young squad to rely on going into the next campaign.

The Merseysiders’ spending power is understood to be ‘likely to increase’ following efforts made to expand the capacity of the Anfield Road End stand.

“Liverpool’s spending power is likely to increase now that the expanded Anfield Road Stand, which is due to open soon, will offer the stadium its biggest capacity for more than 60 years, at around 61,000,” Philip Buckingham reported for The Athletic.

This, coupled with a likely return to Champions League football for 2024/25, will surely mean that any incoming coach will have at least some flexibility to begin moulding the squad in their image.

A different kind of welcome to Klopp

Make no mistake: the task of replacing Jurgen Klopp is far from being a simple one, partly owing to the fact that there simply isn’t a like-for-like for the German tactician on the market.

That said, whoever is picked to succeed the 56-year-old will undoubtedly inherit a far superior starting-XI and squad to the one the former was handed in 2015.

There’s still work to be done in the summer, of course, with questions continuing to swirl over Mo Salah’s future on Merseyside. Don’t forget either that the backline will require some investment still at the next available opportunity, even if the likes of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have ended up saving us millions.

It won’t be an easy job, but the foundations are in place for the next head coach to succeed.

