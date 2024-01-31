Darwin Nunez might be unluckiest player in the league after telling stat emerges

Sometimes it’s Darwin Nunez’s night and sometimes it really isn’t.

The Uruguayan striker hit the post four times against Chelsea – becoming the first player to do so in the Premier League since stats were recorded by Opta in 2003/04.

Darwin Nunez is the first player to hit the woodwork 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 in a Premier League game since Opta records began in 2003/04 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C6NU0HfLUt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

BBC Sport took things a step further: “Darwin Nunez is just the second Liverpool player on record (since 2003-04) to have 11 attempts in a single Premier League game without scoring after Luis Suarez against Norwich in October 2011.”

In fairness, if you’re going to mirror stats from a former Reds star, there aren’t many better than generational striker Luis Suarez!

Nunez still contributes

Frustrating as our Uruguayan hitman’s almost mercurial nature in front of goal may be at times, you simply can’t fault his effort.

The 24-year-old still got his name on the stat sheet in a meaningful way against Mauricio Pochettino’s men, registering an assist for Luis Diaz’s game-killing goal.

Faced with the choice between dropping our No.9 (which is inconceivable in our eyes) and playing 11-goal man week in, week out – the choice is a clear one for us.

Bring on Nunez. Every game. Any occasion. Wind him up, let go and enjoy the spectacle.

