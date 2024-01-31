(Video) Colwill over Van Dijk, Petrovic over Alisson – Chelsea fan makes baffling selections

Liverpool and Chelsea have been somewhat inseparable in recent years but one Chelsea fan has shown an astonishing amount of bias with his answers to an either or quiz.

Appearing on Vivo Football, the supporter chose 10 of 11 Stamford Bridge players – with only Darwin Nunez getting the nod over Armando Broja.

This made it somehow worse that the likes of Levi Colwill were chosen over Virgil van Dijk and Djordje Petrovic beating Alisson Becker.

There’s being a supporter of your side and then there’s delusional, with this man falling into the latter category.

You can view the Chelsea fan’s comments courtesy of Vivo Football on TikTok (via @HarveyElliott_ on X):

They are 9th btw pic.twitter.com/AGX53SaSZF — Trif 🇷🇴🇵🇸 (@HarveyElliott_) January 30, 2024

