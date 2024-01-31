(Video) Pochettino: ‘we are going to win’ – no sentiment from Chelsea boss ahead of Anfield visit

All eyes will be on Anfield as Chelsea arrive in our first Premier League game since the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the season.

Speaking before the match, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the atmosphere that awaits following the news about the German and said: “we are going to win the game.

“Sorry, but we don’t want to be involved or part of the celebration, you know, what’s important to us is to perform well and to win the game.”

It’s clear that the former Spurs boss doesn’t want to be wrapped up in the sentiment of the meeting and is only concerned about collecting three points.

Let’s hope that this isn’t the case though and that a raucous home crowd can ensure that we secure the victory and hold our position at the top of the Premier League.

You can view Pochettino’s comments (from 4:31) via Chelsea Football Club on YouTube:

