Calvin Ramsay makes immediate attacking impact for Bolton in first start for new club

No sooner had Calvin Ramsay been loaned out to Bolton Wanderers, he was handed his first start for the club and made a positive impact.

As reported on blackpoolfc.co.uk, the opponents for the defender’s first match: ‘Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay cut inside in the 25th minute for the visitors before firing low at the near post, but O’Donnell was there again to tip the effort round the post.’

It shows that the Scot made an impressive attacking impact for his new side, playing over an hour of football before being subbed off in the EFL Trophy game.

Recording 80% accurate passes too (via sofascore), the 20-year-old still has a long way to go before he recaptures the form that brought him to Anfield but this was a good start.

Operating in the same role where Conor Bradley impressed so much for the Trotters, the former Aberdeen full-back will perform as a right-wing-back.

This relief of defensive duties and encouragement to bomb forward should mean that we see more attacking prowess from the youngster.

Jurgen Klopp admitted, in his pre-Chelsea press conference, that man who spent that first half of the campaign at Preston has had a “horrible run of bad luck”.

Let’s hope that this changes in the coming months and that a return to Merseyside this summer sees a player full of confidence after a successful spell at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

