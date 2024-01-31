(Image) Salah posts injury update for Liverpool fans as Egypt’s AFCON dream ends

Liverpool fans will be well aware that Mo Salah is currently out injured and now that a race for AFCON glory is over, all eyes will be set on performing for the Reds.
In a post to his X account, our Egyptian King uploaded a picture of himself running around the training pitch in Kirkby – an image that the club’s official account also used.
The club reported: ‘Recovery work continues for @MoSalah 👊📸’ – which provided a little more information.
Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the Chelsea match that “Mo is not ready for this game [Chelsea], not ready for the next game [Arsenal]” but let’s hope that we see a swift return after that.
You can view the image of Salah via @MoSalah and @LFC on X:
