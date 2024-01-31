(Video) Szoboszlai’s sweet header extends Liverpool’s lead after pinpoint Conor Bradley cross

Conor Bradley’s fairytale night continued as he made it a hat-trick of goal contributions for Liverpool by setting up Dominik Szoboszlai’s header to make it 3-0 in the second half against Chelsea.

Having already set up one goal and scored another, the young right-back turned provider for the Hungary midfielder to nod home from close range, getting to the ball ahead of the static Blues defence.

It was a sweet header from the Reds’ number 8, and a simply majestic delivery from the 20-year-old defender, whose star continues to ascend rapidly since the start of 2024!

You can view Szoboszlai’s goal below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @centregoals on X (formerly Twitter):