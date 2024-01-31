Virgil van Dijk just made Liverpool exit position ‘100 per cent clear’ in fresh statement

Virgil van Dijk has made it crystal clear that he is fully committed to Liverpool Football Club.

Despite the Dutchman’s comments over his Anfield future inspiring a mini panic in the fanbase, the defender has since assured supporters of his love for the club.

“First and foremost, I was quite surprised how ‘breaking news’ it was [on Monday] because I felt like it’s [Klopp’s comments on the squad] got way taken out of context,” the former Southampton man was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I think, first and foremost, it’s not about me. It’s not about me at all. Especially at this point. It’s about us [and] how we want to make sure that the club is at the right place at the right time. That’s why I was very much surprised.

“Just to be 100 per cent clear, I am fully committed to the club, like the boss said. I love the club. I love the fans. I love playing each and every minute for the club [and] wearing the shirt.

“I can’t say more. I can say more, but I think it’s pretty obvious and like I said, it’s not about me. It’s about making sure that we achieve targets and goals and dreams and making sure that towards the end of the season that we can make the farewell that the boss deserves; the best ever.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Chelsea at L4, with the Reds currently leading the top of the table by two points to Arsenal in second (having played a game more) and five points to Manchester City in third (game in hand).

What followed a direct answer

It’s fair to say that many were left rather confused at best and worried at worst by our skipper’s comments over his future.

Though, as we’ve noted previously, the 32-year-old has every right to point out that his future is very much a ‘wait-and-see’ reality until a new boss takes over the reins at Anfield.

We can’t imagine any new head coach would be so foolish as to risk the wrath of the fanbase (not to mention the health of the club) by disregarding Van Dijk’s ongoing worth in the backline.

Though, until Virgil has a conversation with Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, or whoever is next in line to lead the club, he can’t guarantee what his future will look like.

If anyone has any sense, of course, he’ll be staying at Liverpool beyond the 18 months remaining on his contract.

In the meantime, we should content ourselves with the knowledge that our No.4 has no interest in cutting his time in Merseyside short.

