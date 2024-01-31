(Video) Watch important thing Andy Robertson did to Darwin Nunez during Chelsea win

You can’t blame Darwin Nunez’s head dropping a little when the ball simply refuses to go in the net for him.

Andy Robertson made sure to intervene quickly when it appeared the Uruguayan was getting slightly flustered with his misfortune in front of goal, motivating his fellow Liverpool star during the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

It’s moments exactly like this that we’ve missed the leadership qualities of our Scottish left-back on the pitch.

