(Video) Alexis Mac Allister dominated Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez last night

Conor Bradley may have been named man of the match after an exceptional performance against Chelsea last night, but Alexis Mac Allister also performed superbly in the holding midfield role as Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners at Anfield.

The World Cup winner dominated the middle of the park against Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez and set the tone with his intensity and energy in the engine room.

The 25-year-old’s awareness and reading of the game is second to none and his close control and eye for a pass helps him get out of difficult situations on the pitch.

He knows when to play the ball simple or try the spectacular and although he was signed as a more attacking midfielder he’s now proving he can be deployed in the deep-lying midfield role.

The former Brighton man appeared to sustain a knock to his knee during the final stages of last night’s game but was able to continue.

Let’s hope the potential injury isn’t too serious so he can retain his spot in the starting XI for Sunday’s huge clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

