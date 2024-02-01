(Video) Conor Bradley turns Moises Caicedo inside out with bamboozling skill

Conor Bradley is the name on every Liverpool fan’s lips at the moments and his piece of skill during a perfect evening for him at Anfield, is now doing the rounds.

A Cruyff turn that Johan would have been proud of left Moises Caicedo scrambling for the ball, before he then eventually kicked out at our Northern Irish hero.

It was a brilliant moment from the 20-year-old, regardless of who it was against but the fact it was a player who rejected the chance to be his teammate last summer – made it all the sweeter.

Let’s hope that the game against Chelsea is the start of the story for our new right-back, one where he goes on to have a long career with the Reds.

You can view the Bradley skill on Caicedo via @1947production on X:

