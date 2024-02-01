(Video) Carragher names ‘pretty remarkable’ candidate who ‘should’ manage Liverpool after Klopp

Liverpool fans are readying ourselves for a future without Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Carragher has been asked to name who he would select as the next manager of the club.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser said: “If you’re talking about who should come in, I think it should be Xabi Alonso.

READ MORE: (Video) Eagle-eyed fans spot what Gakpo, Jones and Diaz did during Klopp’s Anfield celebrations

“A former teammate of mine, he’s very inexperienced in management, I think he’s only managed about 60 or 70 games.

“But what you would have straight away is the club on side, not just because he’s an ex-Liverpool player but because of the respect he had as a player.

“What he’s done in 18 months at Bayer Leverkusen is pretty remarkable.”

READ MORE: (Video) Chelsea players embarrassingly leave mascot alone as YNWA deafens squad

It’s still very early in his managerial days and being given control of the Reds would be a huge coup for Xabi Alonso, an option that is looking increasingly likely by the day.

We’re still a long way from this day though and let’s enjoy every second we have with the German, before contemplating who will be the next man through the door.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alonso (from 44:56) via The Overlap on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment