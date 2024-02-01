(Video) Chelsea players embarrassingly leave mascot alone as YNWA deafens squad

It was a day to forget for Chelsea supporters as Liverpool tore their side apart but it seemed to be a game that was destined for failure from before the first ball was kicked.

Ahead of kick-off, footage has now emerged of the mascot for the Londoners who was left alone by all players – standing unattended in the middle of the pitch.

It was a strange lack of awareness from Thiago Silva, the captain, who should have been looking after the youngster but instead left him.

You have to feel sorry for the child and hope that the players made it up to him afterwards because they certainly didn’t on the pitch.

You can watch the video of the Chelsea mascot via @Davolaar on X:

Chelsea letting their mascot walk alone when YNWA is ringing in their ears. pic.twitter.com/x4KPjcPuMG — Davolaa (@Davolaar) February 1, 2024

