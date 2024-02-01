‘Talk about the money…’ – Chris Sutton says ‘super important’ LFC player is ‘getting better and better’

Chris Sutton has claimed one of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool players is ‘getting better and better’ each game.

Curtis Jones was named in the starting XI for the Reds’ 4-1 defeat of Chelsea at Anfield last night and threw in another assured performance in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old has made his mark on the side this term with a number of energetic performances while also registering five goals and three assists so far across all competitions.

“Good effort from Curtis Jones, talk about the money Liverpool have spent in the midfield but Jones is just getting better and better,” Sutton told the BBC (via Rousing The Kop).

Jones’ ability has never been questioned but the Scouser has previously struggled for consistency and a constant run of games.

He’s performing consistently at the moment, however, and has nailed down a regular starting spot under our German tactician.

The defensive side of our No. 17’s game has improved drastically and his counter pressing ability is second to none.

There’s still a lot more to come from the England youth international, who Klopp has described as ‘super important’ previously (via Anfield Index), and we look forward to seeing him continue to shine as we challenge on all four fronts this term.

