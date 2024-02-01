Chris Sutton explains what was ‘interesting’ about Jurgen Klopp’s team selection for Chelsea clash

Chris Sutton has explained what was ‘interesting’ about the starting XI Jurgen Klopp selected for Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea last night.

The German tactician can be proud of his players after they earned a 4-1 victory over the Blues with Conor Bradley named man of the match as he registered a goal and two assists at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez also deserve mentions for their superb showings with the victory ensuring Liverpool remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were back in the match day squad but had to settle for spots on the bench – a decision which will send a ‘message’ to the pair according to former Premier League striker Sutton.

“I tell you what I thought was interesting last night was that Jurgen Klopp had Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on the bench,” Sutton told It’s All Kicking Off Podcast (via Rousing The Kop). “They have been his go to full-backs for years and years and they have been excellent but I think it was a great message which he actually sent out to them and the rest of the team that Conor Bradley has played superbly well and so has Joe Gomez.

“The fact he has kept those players in, they have the jersey at this moment in time and it’s a message to Trent and Andy Robertson you are going to have to work your way back in the team.

“I actually think it will be the same at the weekend and Conor Bradley is undroppable at this moment in time. Then you are in that debate of whether Trent should play in midfield but last night the balance of the team and how hard they worked and got up to the ball, they were phenomenal the way they pressed. So Trent is going to have to bide his time a bit.”

With the way the team are playing, both individually and collectively, it’ll be hard to make any changes to the side for our trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Fatigue and niggles could result in our German tactician making some changes to the side but Bradley’s spot in the side should be safe – even if Alexander-Arnold is recognised as one of the best players in the world.

Our No. 66 could potentially come into the starting XI in a midfield role but we’ll just have to wait and see what decision the former Borussia Dortmund boss makes.

He got his team selection spot on against Chelsea last night – let’s hope he can do again in the capital this weekend in what is another huge game.

