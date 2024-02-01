‘I didn’t actually see it…’ – Conor Bradley makes ‘surreal’ admission over first Liverpool goal

Conor Bradley has described scoring his first Liverpool goal as a ‘surreal’ moment and confessed that he didn’t witness the ball hitting the back of the net.

The 20-year-old enjoyed the finest moment of his fledgling career last night as he opened his account for the Reds with a powerful drive past Djordje Petrovic in the first half of the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Speaking after the match, the right-back couldn’t quite believe what had just happened and admitted that he couldn’t recall much about that moment as it was all so special.

Bradley said (via Liverpool Echo): “I can’t remember a thing, to be honest with you. I just remember running over to the corner flag and doing a knee slide. It was surreal to score for obviously my dream club.

“I felt good when I struck it, to be fair, but I didn’t actually see it go in. Someone was blocking me, and then I just saw everyone jumping up and it obviously went in. It was a surreal moment.”

We can only imagine just how exhilarating that moment must’ve been for Bradley, whose goal was the highlight of an exceptional performance which made him the obvious selection for player of the match, having also provided two assists.

The 20-year-old’s trailing leg slipped ever so slightly when he struck the ball, which may have left him a little off-balance and his view impeded by Benoit Badiashile, who was running back in vain to try and prevent Chelsea from falling 2-0 behind.

The youngster did score seven times on loan at Bolton last season (Transfermarkt), but surely nothing in his career so far can top that first goal for Liverpool, especially when it came at Anfield against one of the Reds’ biggest rivals of his generation.

Based on what we’ve seen of Bradley over the past month, we wouldn’t bet against him finding the net a few more times before the season is out – and hopefully he’ll have a perfect view of his next one!

