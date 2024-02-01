(Video) Conor Bradley stole the show against Chelsea with a goal & two assists

Liverpool have a new superstar with Conor Bradley throwing in yet another exceptional performance at Anfield last night as the Reds defeated Chelsea 4-1.

The victory sees Jurgen Klopp’s side remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s huge clash against Arsenal in the capital.

Although Alexis Mac Allister may have picked up a slight knock to his knee during the latter stages of the game, our German tactician will find it difficult to make any changes to his starting XI for our trip to the Emirates with each player in red performing superbly last night.

It’s Bradley, however, who deserves most of the praise with the Northern Irishman defending superbly and then showcasing the threat he poses going forward with two brilliant assists and a tidy finish.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will genuinely struggle to displace the 20-year-old at right back at the moment and the Scouser in our Team’s best bet for a return to the XI may be in midfield.

It was an assured performance from Klopp’s men straight from the very first whistle – let’s hope for more of the same from our No. 84 and Co. on Sunday.

Check highlights of his performance below via @1947production on X:

Conor Bradley vs Chelsea Repost for my growth 💓pic.twitter.com/Iw2BSwYms6 — 1947 (@1947production) January 31, 2024

