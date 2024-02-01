(Video) Fowler admits Nunez frustration after woodwork-smashing display

Darwin Nunez was an integral part of the Liverpool side that dismantled Chelsea at Anfield but Robbie Fowler wanted more from the striker.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the Scouser was asked whether he enjoys watching our No.9 or if he frustrates and said: “A bit of both in all fairness because obviously, being a striker, I want them to score goals.

“I want a team to win games, I want the striker to be the man who scores everything.

“But you look at [Nunez] and does have chances, I think he had 11 or 12 shots today and he hit the woodwork four times.”

The former forward has high standards, and why shouldn’t he after his glittering career in front of goal, but we all know that the Uruguayan makes such a large impact – that he still has to play even when the goals don’t go in.

At 24-year-old, there’s so much time and so much potential to work with – meaning we’d be stupid to do anything but stick by the former Benfica man.

You can view Fowler’s comments on Nunez (from 2:08) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

