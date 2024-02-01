(Video) Eagle-eyed fans spot what Gakpo, Jones and Diaz did during Klopp’s Anfield celebrations

Liverpool fans can’t help but fix their eyes on Jurgen Klopp when he performs his trademark fist pump celebrations, especially after a huge win on a week when he announced his Anfield departure.

However, some eagle-eyed supporters managed to fix their gaze upon Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz after our Chelsea victory.

The trio were stood behind the boss and each performed their own take on his performance and it’s great to watch.

Let’s hope it’s the whole team doing this when we play our final home match against Wolves, possibly even whilst clinching some silverware too!

You can watch the celebrations from Klopp, Gakpo, Jones and Diaz via @drwnunez on X:

curtis and lucho imitated klopp’s fist pumps😭 pic.twitter.com/Y8veWYRuyg — hae ྀི (@drwnunez) February 1, 2024

