Liverpool keen on £68m starlet with ‘enormous potential’; he’s been likened to Man City duo

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool are keen on signing a Bundesliga wonderkid who’s been likened to two Manchester City players.

SportBild claimed [via FourFourTwo] that the Reds are targeting a move for Hugo Larsson, with the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder also attracting interest from Arsenal.

The 2022 Europa League winners want at least £68m for the 19-year-old, whose contract at Deutsche Bank Park runs for another four years, putting his current employers in a strong position.

As per the Bundesliga’s official website, Larsson is stylistically similar to Rodri due to his talents as a midfield enforcer in front of the defence, while also boasting a ‘close control and skilfulness’ which has echoes of a certain Kevin De Bruyne.

The 6 foot 1 teenager is known for his ‘technical ability to break lines and thread killer through balls’, along with an ‘eye-catching’ athleticism and ‘rapid turn of pace’ (Bundesliga.com).

Eintracht Frankfurt board member Markus Krösche has spoken of the ‘enormous potential‘ that the Swede boasts, and the midfielder has already racked up 26 appearances for Dino Toppmöller’s side since his move from Malmo last summer (Transfermarkt).

Larsson certainly seems like a hugely promising young talent, as his club’s enormous valuation would suggest, and it speaks to his precocious nature that Liverpool are reportedly so keen on him even after overhauling their midfield in 2023.

Whether that apparent interest will continue into the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield remains to be seen, but this could nonetheless be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.

