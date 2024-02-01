(Video) Curtis Jones delivers perfect Klopp tribute as a player and a Scouser

Liverpool fans won’t need (or want) to be reminded that this is our final season with Jurgen Klopp but it does present an opportunity for those who know him best, to provide a fitting tribute.

Speaking on TNT Sports about his boss, Curtis Jones said: “He means everything, I’ve already said that he’s like a father, to not just me and the team but the whole city and he means a lot.”

It’s great that our No.17 acknowledges both his role as a player under the German and as a Scouser living within the city.

This will be a massive cultural change, not just one in a footballing sense – as so much is set to change when the 56-year-old departs Merseyside.

You can view Jones’ comments on Klopp (from 3:25) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

