(Video) Klopp names crucial reason for run of positive results in January

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see that we’ve been in good form of late and Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but praise one reason for these positive results.

Speaking after the victory over Chelsea, the boss said: “There’s no situation, it’s just how it is. We finally realised we had seven games in January with 11 days off in between, I don’t know how we fitted them in but obviously we had to start January 1.

“And we couldn’t have put the string of results together we had without the boys, without the kids. Without [Jarell] Quansah, no chance. We have both left-backs out, Trent out, midfielders out, all these things.

“[On Sunday] we played with James McConnell on six and he played extremely well. So, these boys used now the situation, and that’s exactly in an ideal world how it should be.”

It’s important to note how crucial the academy options have been and with Conor Bradley putting his name in lights, there’s rightly even more attention being given to the young lads.

Let’s hope that this continues with the progression of the season but without the injuries that have meant we have needed to dip into our Kirkby reserves of late.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 2:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

