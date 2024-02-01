(Video) Konate and Van Dijk were pinging masterful long-range passes for fun against Chelsea

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk put on a masterclass in long-range passing during Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman pinged a 50-yard pass to play Darwin Nunez through in the first half, with the Uruguayan then forcing a fine save from Djordje Petrovic, and later picked out Luis Diaz and Conor Bradley on either touchline with brilliant long balls.

His centre-back partner was also in the mood, with a few exquisite diagonal passes to the Colombian attacker and Northern Ireland right-back, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s usually more accustomed to executing such eye-catching deliveries than receiving them.

Konate and Van Dijk recorded 10 accurate long passes between them last night (Sofascore), pinging the ball around for fun while Chelsea could only watch on in awe.

You can view some of the Liverpool centre-backs’ magnificent passes below, via @CF_Up6545 on X (formerly Twitter):