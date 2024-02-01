(Video) How Jurgen Klopp responded when Bolton fans asked to have Conor Bradley back

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the response he gave to Bolton fans recently who asked the Liverpool boss whether they could have Conor Bradley back on loan at their club.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign with the League One outfit last season where he registered seven goals and six assists and picked up the club’s player of the season award.

The Northern Ireland international has deputised at right back in recent weeks due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s knee injury and the youngster has performed superbly with his energy up and down the flank.

Our No. 84 picked up two assists and found the back of the net last night as we defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield and Klopp has revealed that he met some Bolton Wanderers supporters while on holiday recently who requested for youngster to return to their club for another spell.

They didn’t receive the response they would’ve liked from our German tactician, however, with the 56-year-old explaining it’s now ‘too late’ for him to return to Ian Evatt’s with him performing so well for Liverpool.

Bolton and Evatt deserve a lot of credit for helping to develop the full-back – let’s hope they can do the same with Calvin Ramsay after he joined them on loan for the remainder of the campaign recently.

Check Klopp speaking below via @BBCMOTD on X: