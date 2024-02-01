(Video) Stunning team move for Liverpool’s fourth against Chelsea saw every player touch the ball

Liverpool performed superbly against Chelsea last night and recorded a 4-1 victory to keep them five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

It was a proper team performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side with each and every player putting in a shift from the first whistle and four different goal scorers on the night for the Reds.

Diogo Jota got us off the mark after 23 minutes before Conor Bradley doubled our lead before half time.

Dominik Szoboszlai added a third after the hour mark with a powerful header in front of the Kop but the best move of the game saw Luis Diaz get in on the act as he latched onto the end of a Darwin Nunez cross to seal all three points 10 minutes from time.

Bradley’s goal may have been cheered the loudest with the 20-year-old proving in recent weeks he’s a proper talent but the way in which the entire XI played a part in our fourth goal was brilliant to watch.

The move began when Harvey Elliott dispossessed Cole Palmer to regain control of the ball for Klopp’s side and ended with Nunez’s clever movement from Thiago Silva allowed him to receive the ball from Alexis Mac Allister before the Uruguayan put it on a plate for our No. 7 to slam home.

Liverpool are looking good at the moment but will need to be at their absolute best to earn all three points against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

