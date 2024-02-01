‘So consistent’ – Ray Houghton highlights the importance of ‘absolutely exceptional’ Liverpool man

Ray Houghton has highlighted the importance of one Liverpool player in particular who he has labelled as ‘so good’ and ‘so conistent’.

Jurgen Klopp has made a number of quality signings during his time on Merseyside but ex-Red Houghton believes Alisson Becker could be the best of the lot.

The Brazilian was signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 and has since become recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world having helped Liverpool to win every major trophy possible.

“Do you remember a time where a new player came through the door and it injected a new life into us?” Houghton was asked on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

“More recently, Alisson and Virgil would be the two that I would look at. There was a hindrance with Liverpool not winning and it was down to the goalkeeper at times not being at the level needed, but Alisson has been so good, so consistent, season on season and he gives such confidence to the back four. How many attacks does he start? That’s the difference,” he replied.

The 31-year-old is not only a brilliant shot stopper, he also likes to start attacks himself with his brilliant kicking ability.

Our No. 1, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘absolutely exceptional’ (via Rousing The Kop), has registered a number of assists for Mo Salah down the years, not to mention his memorable headed winner against West Brom a few seasons ago which helped us secure a top four finish.

Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (19) and Alisson is one of the main reasons behind that.

He’s also a brilliant person off the pitch and we’re fortunate to have him between the sticks week in and week out!

