‘It’s the first time’ – Rio Ferdinand admits he’s now thinking one thing after Liverpool’s defeat of Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea at Anfield last night provoked him to think one thing in particular about what Jurgen Klopp’s side can achieve this season.

The Reds eased passed Mauricio Pochettino’s side to remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League with 20-year-old Conor Bradley making all the headlines with one goal and two assists at L4.

Klopp’s side are in great shape at the moment and will fancy their chances of winning their second title under the German tactician – and will hope to prevent Manchester City from being named champions for the fourth successive campaign.

Ferdinand now believes Liverpool will push the Sky Blues all the way this term, highlighting how each player in red is ‘working at minimum eight out of 10’.

“Do you know what… this team, today, it’s the first time I’ve watched them and thought they could push City,” the former Manchester United defender told TNT Sports (via HITC). “I’ve seen them a few times this season and I thought they weren’t firing on all cylinders but now, every single player looks like they know their duty, they know their job, and they are working at minimum eight out of 10. It was a really, really solid, all-round performance that will only breed confidence throughout this whole place.”

It was a brilliant performance from the very first whistle last night with every single player giving their all on the pitch and fighting for the victory.

Darwin Nunez was unfortunate not to find the back of the net, striking the woodwork four times, while Luis Diaz was at his exhilarating best on the wing and Alexis Mac Allister dominated Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Despite the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold – who was introduced in the second half – Bradley is undroppable at the moment as he continues to perform resolutely in defence and offer so much threat going forward.

The Northern Irishman now has four assists and a goal in his last four outings and there’s so many reasons to be excited about the Academy graduate.

Another tough game lies ahead on Sunday as we travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal – let’s hope for a repeat of last month’s FA Cup tie which saw us run away as 2-0 winners in north London.

