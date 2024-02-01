(Video) Mo Salah’s Instagram story will have every Liverpool fan rejoicing even more

Liverpool fans will be feeling quite happy with their lot after ending January with a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea to remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and Mo Salah has now provided us with another reason to rejoice.

The 31-year-old’s involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations was brought to a premature end after he went off injured against Ghana in the group stage, although Egypt’s elimination by DR Congo in recent days would’ve seen him make a relatively swift return to Merseyside anyway.

Having initially been projected to be ruled out until the week leading into the Carabao Cup final, it now looks as if the Egyptian King could potentially be back in action sooner.

Salah took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video to his story showing him running at the AXA Training Centre, following on from a photo to that effect shared by Liverpool’s official X channel prior to yesterday’s win over his former club.

The Arsenal game on Sunday will unfortunately come too soon for him to return, but it looks as if we mightn’t have to wait much longer to see the Reds’ legendary number 11 giving opposition defences nightmares once more!

You can view Salah’s updated story here, also shared via @VidsOrjxlly on X (formerly Twitter):