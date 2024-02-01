(Image) What Szoboszlai did after scoring last night will have Liverpool fans howling with laughter

Dominik Szoboszlai was among the goalscorers for Liverpool in their 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, and his gesture to the Kop in the celebrations of his header will have gown down a treat with Reds fans.

The home side were 2-0 to the good in the 64th minute when the Hungarian got the end of an inviting cross from Conor Bradley to nod the ball past Djordje Petrovic and effectively end any lingering hopes the Blues may have had of salvaging a result.

A few seconds after netting his fifth goal of the season, the 23-year-old turned towards supporters in the Kop and made a 3-0 sign with his hands, holding up three fingers on his right and making the outline of a zero on his left.

Top-level trolling from Szoboszlai, who’d need two extra hands to signal how many points Liverpool now have over Chelsea in the Premier League table!

