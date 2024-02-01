(Video) Szoboszlai pulls off outrageous dummy against Chelsea

Dominik Szoboszlai was back in the starting line-up after injury and showed in his performance against Chelsea that he’s not far off his best already.

Not only did our No.8 score during the match but the captain of his country also pulled off several pieces of skill.

One such moment came in the second half, when the Hungarian dummied a pass from Diogo Jota which bamboozled Axel Disasi and allowed the ball to reach Darwin Nunez in the box.

It was something so simple from the midfielder but showed how aware he is of his surroundings on the pitch.

You can watch the Szoboszlai dummy via @1947production on X:

