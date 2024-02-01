(Video) Szoboszlai sends Alexander-Arnold warning after Bradley performance vs. Chelsea

Liverpool fans were heartbroken when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a knee injury but in Conor Bradley we have seen the emergence of a star, something Dominik Szoboszlai had to mention.

Speaking about whether the Northern Irishman could challenge for the right-back role on TNT Sports, our No.8 said: “yeah, Trent should take care of his position!

“We need everybody, we have a lot of games, Trent got injured – unlucky but then we had him [Conor Bradley], he did very well, so hopefully nobody gets injured anymore.”

It was all very tongue-in-cheek from the Hungarian but it shows everyone that there’s plenty of squad options who are ready to take your position if you’re not there, something the former Bolton loanee has certainly achieved.

Let’s hope there’s no more injuries but that we see the academy options continue to get game time based on the level of performance we’ve seen whilst they’re on the pitch.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s comments on Bradley and Alexander-Arnold (from 1:32) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

