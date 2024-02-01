‘I have no choice’ – Wataru Endo weighs in on shock news that rocked Liverpool recently

Wataru Endo has admitted he was ‘surprised’ by the news that Jurgen Klopp will be vacating his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The Japan international, who’s currently representing his nation at the Asian Cup in Qatar, joined the Reds from Stuttgart in the summer.

The 30-year-old will have been hoping to work alongside Klopp for the next few years but the current campaign will be his one and only season under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

“Of course I was surprised, but I have supported Liverpool for a long time. He’s a human being, so I have no choice but to respect his decision, and other players who have been with me for a long time may be more shocked than me,” Endo said as per GOAL Japan (via Rousing The Kop).

READ MORE: Chris Sutton explains what was ‘interesting’ about Jurgen Klopp’s team selection for Chelsea clash

It was a shock for everyone involved with the club when the news broke last week.

Klopp’s contract at Liverpool was running until the end of the 2025/26 campaign but the 56-year-old explained that he’s running out of energy to do the job.

Having the chance to play under the German was one of the main reasons why our No. 3 joined the club from the Bundesliga and he’s become a huge favourite amongst Kopites since his £16m move to Merseyside.

He and his Liverpool teammates will be eager to achieve as much success as possible this term in order to give the Normal One the perfect send-off.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!