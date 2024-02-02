(Video) Alisson’s inspirational tunnel message to teammates ahead of Chelsea win; captain material

Jurgen Klopp is proud of how many leaders are within his dressing room and in Alisson Becker, we’ve seen yet another come to the fore.

Thanks to cameras inside the Anfield tunnel, we can now hear that the Brazilian said: “We defend with our life…. Every challenge we fight for” – before our match with Chelsea.

It’s a small insight into how much it means to all the players, with every game meaning more and more towards the end of the season.

If we want to achieve everything that’s on offer, then the elite mentality from our No.1 is exactly what we want to see.

You can watch Alisson’s comments to his teammates (from 3:05) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

