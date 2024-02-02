Alonso, Flick, Krawietz, Lijnders and Klopp: Liverpool’s manager hunt update provided – Falk

Liverpool fans are ready for the grim prospect of having to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and that has understandably led to talk about who the next boss could be.

Speaking exclusively with CaughtOffside, Christian Falk reported: “The announced resignation of Jürgen Klopp also has consequences in Germany.

“Leverkusen are preparing for the possibility of losing coach Xabi Alonso to the Reds. Hansi Flick was actually considered a potential successor. But the former national coach is at the top of FC Barcelona’s list as Xavi’s successor.

“In Germany, however, people hope that Jürgen Klopp will become the national coach at some point. But the job as England national coach should also appeal to him. Nobody believes that he will never be a coach again.

“His assistant Peter Krawietz will wait until his boss takes a new job. Pep Lijnders, on the other hand, is interested in finding his own role as a manager.”

It’s no surprise to hear that Xabi Alonso remains in contention for the role as our future manager but perhaps the biggest surprise from above will be that Hansi Flick appears to be a candidate too.

The 58-year-old was most recently at the helm of the German national team but was far from successful and so it seems likely he wouldn’t be Anfield-bound this summer.

Talk of our manager’s next role will not come as much solace either, with the thought of the 56-year-old playing hero for someone else being nearly as disturbing as the picture of him walking away from Merseyside.

This talk of future moves won’t stop but let’s at least hope that Pep Lijnders lands on his feet and that we see him given a good opportunity at wherever his next club may be.

