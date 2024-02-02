(Video) Enrique doubles down on blaming FSG for Klopp leaving Liverpool this summer

Jurgen Klopp addressed Joe Enrique directly during his ‘leaving Liverpool’ press conference but that still hasn’t convinced the Spaniard that FSG shouldn’t be blamed for the German’s departure.

Speaking on ‘The Counter Attack’, our former defender said: “I really believe even if [Jurgen Klopp] doesn’t agree with me, he’s already said that, I still believe that the owners have to do a lot with [him leaving Liverpool].

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp given toothache by unwanted phone call during Arsenal press conference

“I think he’s just started, you can’t renew your contract a few months back, renewing your contract for two more years and all of a sudden now you’re leaving the club.

“Like [what happened with] Rafa Benitez, there’s more to it. You can’t renew your contract and a few months after, it’s not even a year, after that you change your mind.

“I think it has to do with the owners, I think [Klopp] is tired of doing miracles, that’s what I believe.”

READ MORE: (Image) Injury doubt striker spotted in training; Liverpool hid his pictures

It’s a strange argument that, even if our manager doesn’t believe what the 38-year-old is saying, it’s the truth – as surely the coach knows his own mind best?

It’s also not fair to compare this to what happened with Rafa Benitez as we had different owners when the Istanbul hero left Anfield.

You have to credit the determination from the former left-back though, he’s certain that John Henry and his colleagues have forced our greatest manager in modern memory out of Merseyside.

You can watch Enrique’s comments on Klopp and FSG (from 0:26) via Grosvenor Sport on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment