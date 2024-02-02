(Video) “What is he doing?” – Gakpo fumes at Gravenberch in comical outburst to camera during training

Cody Gakpo is known for being a mild-mannered character within the Liverpool dressing room but it appears that Ryan Gravenberch challenged this during training.

Our No.18 was instructed to overlap and put a cross in the box, one which would then perfectly meet the head of his Dutch teammate in the middle.

READ MORE: (Video) Enrique doubles down on blaming FSG for Klopp leaving Liverpool this summer

Beating Adrian to the ball, the midfielder looked certain to score but instead missed the target – much to the frustration of the man who had provided the cros.

In a light-hearted manner, the former PSV captain turned to the camera and shouted: “What is he doing?” about the missed chance.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments about Gravenberch (from 13:38) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment