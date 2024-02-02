(Image) Injury doubt striker spotted in training; Liverpool hid his pictures

As is the norm for a pre-game training session, Liverpool shared pictures of the players that were out on the grass but one key player was missing.

Providing an update on Darwin Nunez’s fitness during his pre-Arsenal press conference, Jurgen Klopp said: “we will have to see” if the Uruguayan could play in the game.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will say the same thing after watching returning midfielder in training; hasn’t played in 10 months

Add onto this, the images shared on liverpoolfc.com also only showed our No.9 in the gym but had no sighting of him on the grass and kicking a ball.

However, Paul Gorst from the Liverpool ECHO took to his X account and shared an image which should alleviate many doubts about the former Benfica man for our trip to the Emirates.

You can view the images of Nunez via @ptgorst on X and liverpoolfc.com:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment