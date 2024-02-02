(Video) Klopp: “Win all your football games” – How to beat Man City and win the Premier League

The elephant in the room about this season is that Manchester City are the main rivals that stand in the way of Jurgen Klopp being given a perfect ending, with the manager being asked how to beat the champions.

Speaking with the press before facing another title rival, the German said: “What what we learned over the years is that, if you want to be around City, you better win all your football games – because they do.

“That’s all, this is the league, this is the time, City is dominating, that’s how it is. They play incredible stuff and would probably consider themselves not playing their very best season.”

It’s as simple and as difficult as that, if we win all our games then nobody can stop us but that is a lot tougher than it sounds.

If we expect that Pep Guardiola’s side will not slip up then we need to be near to perfect, so this must be the standard if we can hope to achieve our ultimate goal.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 8:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

