(Video) Klopp highlights role of ‘complete package’ who is ‘an extremely smart footballer’

Jurgen Klopp has never been afraid of publicly praising his players but, even with his high standards, the 56-year-old has been very complimentary of one of his men.

Speaking with the press before the Arsenal match, the boss shared his thoughts on Diogo Jota: “He just has it. He is a complete package…

“He is literally flying in the moment. Everything looks light, looks fresh, looks explosive and on top of that, he always was an extremely smart footballer.”

It’s great to hear this high praise for our No.20 and let’s hope he can repay his manager in the best way he knows how, with a goal-scoring display against Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has been in fantastic form of late too and with Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez out for the trip to London, we’ll need another piece of brilliance from the former Wolves forward.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Jota (from 15:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

