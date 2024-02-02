(Video) Klopp given toothache by unwanted phone call during Arsenal press conference

Liverpool fans are dreading the day that we say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp, not just because of how great of a football manager he is but because the German is an all-round top man.

This was on show once again during his pre-Arsenal press conference when the 56-year-old interrupted his own answer to inform the gathered reporters that one of their phones were ringing on his desk.

He lifted up the screen to show everyone that it was the dentist calling and it led to big laughs from all gathered round.

Although the biggest loss of our boss will be on the pitch, it’s moments like this that add to the overall picture of what a loveable character he is too.

You can watch Klopp’s dentist call via @SkySportsPL on X:

A very important phone call for Jürgen Klopp this morning! 😂🦷 pic.twitter.com/czpCF6G9BA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2024

