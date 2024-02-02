How Liverpool’s post-summer window XI could look if Xabi Alonso succeeds Klopp – opinion

With Liverpool still in all four competitions this term, the focus is naturally on ensuring Jurgen Klopp can bow out on a high.

In the meantime, the search for a replacement head coach continues, with Xabi Alonso perhaps the frontrunner in the hearts of many a Reds fan.

Hypothetically, whomever next walks in through the doors of the AXA training centre will probably want to revamp the squad to a certain degree.

What might a Xabi Alonso XI look like after the summer?

Two major priorities the Spaniard will be forced to address in varying degrees is the backline and the front-three.

The former has become increasingly less of a priority following the emergence of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley.

That said, there’s still an urgent need to reinforce the heart of the defence. Finding a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk and further backup for Ibrahima Konate should be addressed.

Piero Hincapie

One man who could help plug a gap and look after the future of the defence might be left-sided centre-half Piero Hincapie.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian can also do a job at left-back (should Alonso stick with a back four) and would otherwise be a reliable option in a back-three.

He’s previously been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside and could follow his current boss to L4.

Florian Wirtz

If this is to be Mo Salah’s last season (as Ben Jacobs suggests it might) we need to be looking at the next big thing.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old Florian Wirtz would surely have to be at least close to the top of the shortlist.

The German international has already registered 20 goal contributions in 26 games this term, lighting up the Bundesliga.

He won’t come cheap, but if you’ve potentially got upwards of £150m in the bank from selling Salah, there aren’t many better options in world football worth betting big on.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson, Hincapie, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson (or Curtis Jones?), Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Trent, Diaz, Wirtz, Nunez

