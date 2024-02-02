Liverpool have eight players out for Arsenal clash; Nunez joins injury list

Liverpool face Arsenal this weekend in a huge clash between the sides and it’s safe to say that we’re without several key men for the match.

As confirmed on liverpoolfc.com, the Reds are set to be without: ‘Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo’ for the game with the Gunners.

It’s a considerable amount of players to be missing, even if most are long-term concerns that we were already aware of in the past few weeks and months.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp: “Win all your football games” – How to beat Man City and win the Premier League

The latest name of the list of stricken players is Darwin Nunez and being without him against Mikel Arteta’s side will be a big loss for the Reds.

However, in Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo – we certainly have more than capable deputies that should be able to occupy the opposition defenders at the Emirates Stadium.

Once our No.9 and Mo Salah come back into the available attacking options though, it’s set to be a scary time for any team in the Premier League and further afield.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson’s inspirational tunnel message to teammates ahead of Chelsea win; captain material

Once we also have Wataru Endo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic back involved too, that will also ease the burden placed on Alexis Mac Allister as the sole No.6 option at the moment.

We’ve juggled so many fitness and availability problems this season, let’s hope this is as tough as it gets for Jurgen Klopp in his final months as gaffer.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment