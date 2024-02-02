(Video) Liverpool fans will say the same thing after watching returning midfielder in training; hasn’t played in 10 months

Liverpool have an amazing squad of players but one that is often tested with injury and availability issues but the sight of one man returning will be a beautiful one for our fans.

Thiago Alcantara hasn’t played for the Reds in 10 months and not only is he now back in training but he’s oozing class once again.

Thanks to a clip shared by the club’s social media accounts, we can see our No.6 pulling off his trademark drop of the shoulder and firing balls into the back of the net.

The Spaniard also shared the video to his own account and wrote: ‘#ynwa 😍😍’.

You can watch the video of Thiago via @LFC on X:

