Big Liverpool injury blow coming at worst time as key man could miss Arsenal trip

Liverpool could now be without the talents of Darwin Nunez for their upcoming trip to the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Paul Joyce of the Times relayed Jurgen Klopp’s presser comments on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, with the German noting that checks would have to be completed before allowing the Uruguayan to feature.

This follows what appears to be a minor issue with the striker’s foot following the 4-1 midweek win over Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp says he needs to check on the fitness of Darwin Nunez before Sunday's game with Arsenal.

"He left the stadium in a boot and it was not a football boot. Nothing broken the x-rays are clear, but we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 2, 2024

A major advantage for Arsenal

We’re extremely fortunate in that we do have Cody Gakpo to call upon should our No.9 be ruled out through injury.

Whilst the Dutchman has excelled in the moments he’s been called upon this season, of course, there’s no denying the loss of Nunez would be a boon to our upcoming opponents.

The former Benfica marksman has been a much-improved force in his second year in England, registering 22 goal contributions at a rate of one every 90 minutes this term.

With us looking to maintain a five-point gap to Manchester City in the table, having the 24-year-old’s chance magnetism available in the toolbox would considerably boost our chances of a second win at Arsenal in a row.

