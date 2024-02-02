No warning: David Ornstein unveils senior Liverpool players’ reactions to Klopp news

David Ornstein has shared that not all of Liverpool’s senior players were particularly pleased about being left in the cold when it came to Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit.

The German’s shock news was only shared with the squad hours before it was made public on the club’s channels.

“They’ve not held, to our knowledge, any serious talks yet about a new contract,” the reporter spoke on behalf of The Atheltic.

“They’ve got their careers to think about, and come the summer, all three of those mentioned (Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk) and going to have 12 months to go (on their contracts).

“This news hit them like a bolt out of the blue from what we hear. They didn’t have any advance warning.

“I’ve had suggestions that not all of the senior players were particularly happy about that, but I guess when you’re in Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Arsenal in the Premier League – potentially without star hitman Darwin Nunez.

Damned either way indeed

Put yourself in Liverpool’s shoes. Is it better that the news is leaked before the club has a chance to control the narrative?

We can more than understand the frustrations of a few unnamed players, of course, not least of all because many would have been under the impression they had at least two more years under the 56-year-old.

There’s no question that the news is more than enough cause for upset at Anfield.

We only hope that the possibility of an extremely bright future ahead, owing to an impressive young squad and world-class foundations, proves exciting enough to keep this squad together.

