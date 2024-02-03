Poll results show 55% of Liverpool fans want £180k-p/w Reds stalwart on the bench v Arsenal

A poll of approximately 1,000 Liverpool fans has revealed an interesting result when it comes to their desired starting XI for the Reds against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele asked Reds supporters (via his profile on X) to vote between Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold to start at right-back at the Emirates Stadium, with 55% selecting the former option, as declared in the journalist’s subsequent article for that publication.

Writing a piece on Conor Bradley. Would like to ask Liverpool fans, who do you want to see start at right back on Sunday? #LFC 🔴 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 2, 2024

In the sort of ironic twist that football likes to throw up, Trent’s injury in Liverpool’s last visit to Arsenal (FA Cup last month) opened the door for Bradley to come into the starting line-up, and the 20-year-old has more than seized his opportunity.

Even when the £180,000-per-week vice-captain returned to fitness in recent days, he was still omitted in favour of the Northern Ireland international for the games against Norwich and Chelsea.

The youngster’s man of the match performance against the Blues – in which he scored one goal and set up two more – makes it very hard for him to be left out tomorrow, even with our number 66 waiting in the wings.

It’s viable that Klopp could get both into his starting XI at the Emirates by persisting with Bradley at right-back and playing Trent in midfield, but that’d entail dropping one of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones, all of whom impressed in midweek.

From having his hand forced by injuries just a few short weeks ago, Klopp now has an enviable selection dilemma to ponder for the Arsenal game. We’re just glad it’s him and not us having to make those decisions!

