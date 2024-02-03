Jamie Carragher and Liverpool pay their respects to Conor Bradley after death of his father

The father of Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has died on Saturday morning, with Jamie Carragher among those paying their respects in the wake of that tragic news.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Joe Bradley has passed away at his home in Tyrone at the age of 58 following a battle with illness.

The Reds’ official X channel paid its respects, posting: ‘One Conor Bradley ❤️ Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of Conor’s father, Joe, today. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Conor and his family.’

Carragher replied with a heart emoji in a show of solidarity with the Bradley family.

❤️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 3, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with Conor and his family following this tragic news, which comes just after the 20-year-old had been enjoying a breakthrough period in Liverpool’s first team.

He marked a man of the match display against Chelsea on Wednesday night with his first senior goal for the Reds, performing so impressively in recent weeks that there had even been a clamour for him to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal.

The Tyrone youngster’s involvement in that game will understandably be left at his discretion, but whenever he feels ready to return to football, he can be assured of the best of support from everybody at LFC, in particular Jurgen Klopp.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop extends their sympathy to Conor and his family at this extremely difficult time. You’ll Never Walk Alone.