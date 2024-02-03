Jurgen Klopp set to welcome yet another player back to his Liverpool squad after Saturday news

Liverpool’s bid for glory this season has been given a significant boost in recent days with several players returning from injury, and Jurgen Klopp’s squad is set to be bolstered even further after developments on Saturday.

Japan exited the Asian Cup this afternoon after a 2-1 defeat to Iran in the quarter-finals, with ex-Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh scoring a stoppage time penalty for the victors, who came from behind to triumph (The Guardian).

The result means that Wataru Endo will now return to Merseyside and, with the dream of winning continental silverware with his nation now extinguished, he’ll instead be at Anfield next weekend for the Reds’ Premier League clash against Burnley.

Endo had become a mainstay in Klopp’s starting XI during December and into the New Year prior to joining up with the Japan squad for the Asian Cup, having been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers in the closing weeks of 2023.

His return to Merseyside adds further competition to a midfield in which Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are the current preferred trio, although all three of those have had periods on the sidelines through injury this season.

The Reds are facing into a hectic period of nine matches in 30 days, beginning from mid-February, so squad rotation will be crucial during that run, while the possibility of further injuries could catapult the ex-Stuttgart powerhouse back into the starting line-up.

Although Endo will be digesting the agony of Japan’s exit from the Asian Cup, Klopp and Liverpool fans will welcome having him back in contention to feature against Burnley next weekend, giving the manager yet another selection dilemma to ponder.

