Football finance expert claims Liverpool’s owners ‘would love to’ join revised Super League

One football finance expert has claimed that Liverpool’s owners – along with the other ‘big six’ Premier League clubs – would yearn to partake in a revised European Super League (ESL).

Nearly three years after the intentions to form a breakaway competition ran aground when most participants pulled out amid massive uproar from fans, the concept has re-emerged with a view to launching in 2025, amid reports that up to 50 teams could be convinced to climb on board (AS).

Speaking to Football Insider, Kieran Maguire said that FSG – along with other powerbrokers among England’s elite – would like to get involved in a new Super League, albeit not initially due to the probable backlash from supporters.

He stated: “There’s no doubt that the owners of Liverpool, Man United and the other sneaky six would love to be in the Super League, but I think they all know from the very hostile reaction of fans that this would not be an acceptable decision.

“I think what we will see is perhaps a Super League which doesn’t involve English clubs to begin with. If this has a significant detrimental impact on the value of UEFA’s rights then we will start to see a whisper campaign that clubs cannot afford to not be involved because Real Madrid and Barcelona are.

“It’ll be interesting to see who is going to sign up because I would imagine there’d be a very hostile reaction from German football fans. English football fans have clearly voted with their voices and their feet when the first variant of the Super League emerged.”

All six English clubs who’d originally signed up to take part in the first carnation of the ESL in 2021 have reaffirmed their intentions to give a wide berth to plans for a revised edition of the tournament, and it’s a stance to which they all must stick firmly.

At least FSG appear to be less hasty in dipping their toes into the water this time around compared to three years ago, but even if a remodelled Super League has the desired effect from its organisers’ point of view, it’s hard to imagine fans in this country being keen on getting involved.

We’d much rather see Liverpool staying true to this city’s principles than binning decades of proud tradition by hopping on board some glitzy bandwagon with none of the prestige that the Premier League and Champions League carry in their current guises.

Unfortunately, the concept of a breakaway Super League isn’t likely to be killed off despite the unprecedented public backlash in 2021. If this hideous beast does rear its ugly head again and actually get off the ground this time, LFC’s owners must stick to their guns and remain true to the values of the club’s fan base.

